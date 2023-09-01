Scroll down to see all of the multi-genre artists on the lineup

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rose City summer is coming to a close, but the live music scene isn’t slowing down.

This September, several multi-genre artists will take the stage at Portland music venues. Scroll down to see who’s on the lineup.

Noah Cyrus – The Hardest Part Tour

When: Friday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m.

Where: 1332 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97209

Get tickets here.

Multi-platinum musician Noah Cyrus, sister of famed singer Miley Cyrus, dropped her long-awaited debut album in 2022. “The Hardest Part” album, which features her father Billy Ray, is the mainstay of her current tour.

Maluma – Don Juan Tour

When: Saturday, Sept. 2 at 8 p.m.

Where: 1 N Center Ct St, Portland, OR 97227

Get tickets here.

Maluma soared to new heights when his song “Hawai” made the top 15 on the Billboard charts in 2020. The Colombian rapper and singer is now headlining arenas nationwide, one of them being the Moda Center.

Kiana Lede – Grudges the Tour

When: Saturday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m.

Where: 128 NE Russell St, Portland, OR 97212

Get tickets here.

R&B songstress Kiana Lede released her sophomore album “Grudges” this June, and is embarking on a tour of the same name. Audience members can expect to hear her soulful vocals during live performances of songs like “Where You Go” and “Jealous.”

Playboi Carti – Antagonist Tour

When: Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: 300 N Ramsay Wy, Portland, OR 97227

Get tickets here.

With 38.5 million monthly Spotify listeners, Playboi Carti has a loyal group of fans who have been highly anticipating his next series of shows. The “Wokeuplikethis” rapper hasn’t announced any plans to drop a new album before his Portland show.

Arctic Monkeys – The Car North American Tour

When: Sunday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m.

Where: 1 N Center Ct St, Portland, OR 97227

Get tickets here.

Arctic Monkeys, the band behind popular indie rock song “Do I Wanna Know?”, will play tunes from their 22-year career during their Rose City visit. The fourpiece group shared their latest record “The Car” in October of last year, giving supporters plenty of time to learn the lyrics.

Daniel Caesar – Superpowers World Tour

When: Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m.

Where: 1016-1098 N Center Ct St, Portland, OR 97227

Get tickets here.

After an almost four-year hiatus from releasing albums, Grammy-Award-winner Daniel Caesar returned with “NEVER ENOUGH” — a record his fans will finally hear live. The Toronto-born artist will bring indie singer Orion Sun on tour with him.

Owl City – To the Moon Tour

When: Friday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: 1332 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97209

Get tickets here.

Best known for his songs “Fireflies” and “Good Time,” Owl City is touring to promote his latest album “Coco Moon.” Born as Adam Young, the electronic pop singer-songwriter will be joined by rock band Augustana.