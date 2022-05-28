PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An actress who appeared in the TV show “MASH” and starred in the 1993 movie “The Joy Luck Club” came to Portland to promote her memoir.

In “An Artist in Exile,” Kieu Chinh writes about her experiences from growing up in Vietnam to surviving the Vietnam War and then starting a new life in the US after the fall of Saigon in 1975.

At the book signing event at the Oregon Historical Society, Kieu Chinh shared stories that span more than 7 decades. Her book is available in Vietnamese and English, with a French version in the works.