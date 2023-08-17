Earlier this year, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival revealed some financial woes of its own

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Artists Repertory Theatre is the latest local arts nonprofit to announce organizational changes due to a lack of funding. On Tuesday, the professional theatre company revealed that its 2023-24 season was suspended as a result of “several challenges.”

In a statement issued earlier this week, ART noted the Oregon legislature’s failure to pass House Bill 2459. The measure would have allocated funds to the cultural organizations that have faced economic obstacles since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This shortfall leaves us with insufficient cash on hand to cover critical operating expenses, necessitating immediate reduction of expenses and redirecting staff resources to operational planning and revenue generation,” ART Managing Director Aiyana Cunningham and Artistic Director Jeanette Harrison said in their joint statement.

According to an Instagram post, the repertory theater was slated to begin rehearsals for its “Pueblo Revolution” play in just a few weeks. In April of this year, ART had also begun the second phase of construction for its new home in Portland’s Goose Hollow neighborhood.

Earlier this year, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival revealed some financial woes of its own.

In January, OSF announced that some staff and budget cuts would be made to adjust to the “post-pandemic market.” Later this spring, the nonprofit theater launched its “The Show Must Go On: Save Our Season, Save OSF” campaign with a fundraising goal of $2.5 million for the 2023 festival season.

OSP exceeded its goal in just 50 days. As of now, ART hasn’t introduced any similar fundraising efforts.

“We’ll be sharing our progress in addressing this situation as frequently as we are able to. For now, we thank you for your continued support of the 40+ years that our company has been a home for artists and audiences,” Cunningham and Harrison said.