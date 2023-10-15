Some stores allow customers to rent costumes just for the holiday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There are two kinds of people: people who plan their Halloween costume months in advance and people who are still scrambling for an outfit just days before the holiday.

If you want to be somewhere in the middle this year, and don’t want to pay for shipping costs, now is a good time to begin your search at local costume shops.

Here are three Portland-area stores that are bound to have a spooky season look for your Halloween costume contests, office parties, bar crawls — or just your couch.

Location: 2853 SE Stark St, Portland, OR 97214

This could be the place to go to for 1920s-style flapper dresses, 1950s-style poodle skirts and other hard-to-find retro items. Avant Garden has had a wide selection of vintage clothing and accessories for men, women and children since 1998.

Location: 50 SE Yamhill St., Portland OR 97214

The Lippman Co. claims to be the Rose City’s best party store since 1948, but you should check it out for yourself. The shop has costumes, accessories and wigs, as well as all of the decorations you need before spooky season ends.

Location: 19665 SW Tualatin Valley Hwy Suite A2, Beaverton, OR 97003

After months of repairs, Costume Avenue ha officially re-opened its showroom for walk-in customers. The Beaverton store offers costume rentals year-round, but right now is the best time to browse its more than 25,000 costumes, wigs, masks and more.

Location: 1400 Main St, Vancouver, WA 98660

Whether you want to be Tiger King, Medusa or the Joker this year, Center Stage Clothiers has you covered. The store allows you to rent costumes just for the holiday and, if they’re missing any specialty items you need for your look, they’ll work to have them in store shortly after.