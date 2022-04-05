PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Get ready to bust out your bucket hats and scrunchies “’cause Backstreet’s back, alright!”

On Tuesday, the Backstreet Boys announced additional performance dates for the band’s DNA World Tour, including a new stop at the Portland Moda Center on August 22, 2022.

Promoting the band’s 2019 album “DNA,” the tour by the same name is the 11th put on by the popular boy band.

With a total attendance of 999,242 from 95 shows and a total revenue of $92,310,105, the DNA tour became the ninth highest-grossing tour of 2019, according to Billboard charts.

However, fans were forced to wait to “rock their bodies” when the second leg of the tour was cut short on March 15, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But now the boys are back in town, and have added Portland to a short list of new performance stops.

“The Backstreet Boys, one of the best-selling bands of all time, announced additional tour stops on their DNA World Tour in major US cities including Nashville, Portland and Memphis, as well as the addition of a European leg of the tour kicking off in Portugal on October 3,” a release stated Tuesday.

A full list of the Backstreet Boys DNA Tour dates and locations can be found here.

Local fans looking to get their hands on tickets for the Portland performance can snag them online starting this Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m.