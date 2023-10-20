He is scheduled to perform at the Moda Center on March 7

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A week after announcing his new album, Bad Bunny just announced his 2024 tour — and he’s coming to Portland.

The artist said the Most Wanted Tour, scheduled to make a stop at the Moda Center on March 7, is for his “day one fans” and will focus on the Puerto Rican star’s trap music roots.

To help block bots and scalpers, fans have been asked to register Friday through Sunday ahead of tickets going on sale.

Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code for access to ticket sales.