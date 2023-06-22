PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A weekly comedy show in Portland is bringing together some of the best local talent and out of town guests in a Miley Cyrus-inspired show.

The 21-and-up Bangerz Comedy show is held every Thursday at 8 p.m. at Neighbors Taproom on East Burnside.

“Every show’s a banger, plus we’re huge Miley Cyrus fans,” Bangerz Comedy Co-host Bjorn R.G. said. “It’s a similar vibe to her album, that was the vibe when we were building the show out.”

Co-Host Eliza Butler added, “I think we’re really lucky in Portland that we have just so many really strong talents who live here, who are touring nationally.”

Thursday’s show on June 22 will feature sets from Arlo Weihauser, Michael Marcus and Nathan Hart.