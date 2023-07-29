The state that prefers 'Oppenheimer' has a historical tie to the film

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In the same way that Oregon and Washington are split on who to root for in college football, the two states can’t seem to agree on which film reigns supreme in the ‘Barbenheimer’ debate either.

While “Barbie” follows the self-discovery of the blonde-haired, blue-eyed doll, “Oppenheimer” follows the blue-eyed physicist who became known as the “father of the atomic bomb.”

Although the two films have vastly different subject matter, the ‘Barbenheimer’ social media phenomenon was sparked because their premieres fell on the same day: Friday, July 21.

Both of the highly-anticipated movies have received rave reviews since their release just a week ago. However, the storytelling in the historical drama is about 5% better than that in the fantasy comedy — or at least that’s what hundreds of film critics have told RottenTomatoes.

Despite this, Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” has already been deemed the box office smash of the summer with $155 million in ticket sales in North America during the first weekend alone. Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” took the second-place spot, with $80.5 million in sales.

This trend remains the same for most U.S. states, according to USA Today. The national news outlet used Google Trends to determine which places favored which film.

Overall, the majority of states searched the web for “Barbie” more than they did “Oppenheimer” — but the winning film didn’t secure a significant lead.

The results reveal that just 52% of Oregonians were more interested in the film centering Margot Robbie. In Washington, 51% of residents favored the film staring Cillian Murphy.

That could be because the Evergreen State has a historical tie to the atomic bomb.

According to the National Park Service, Washington’s Hanford Engineer Works was the site for the Manhattan Project spearheaded by J. Robert Oppenheimer.

“The Hanford Site was selected because of an abundant supply of cold Columbia River water needed to cool nuclear reactors, ample available hydroelectric power, mild climate, excellent transportation facilities, and distance from major population centers,” NPS explained.

Hanford Site workers helped to construct the atomic bomb that exploded in Nagasaki, Japan, during World War II in August 1945.

Along with Washington, states including California, Arkansas and New York preferred the historical drama.

Utah and Kansas were the only two states with a tie between “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.”