PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With less than two weeks until the Waterfront Blues Festival kicks off, Portlanders can enjoy a preview of the music with pre-festival events scattered in the Portland metro area.

On Wednesday, June 21, Portlanders can catch a free community concert featuring the Norman Sylvester Band with Lenanne Sylvester and the Earl Gracious Band from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Oregon Contemporary courtyard.

On Saturday, June 24, the festivities head to the Hillsboro Hops game at 6:45 p.m. with Rae Gordon performing the National Anthem. Hops fans will also have the chance to win tickets to the Waterfront Blues Festival.

Festival Director Christina Fuller says these pre-fest events are “just warming folks up and bringing the festival to our communities as well, bringing it beyond the waterfront.”

The pre-fest continues on Sunday, June 25 with Nico’s Cantina hosting a pop-up at the Cully Neighborhood Sunday Parkways ride — featuring music, tacos and ice cream from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Later that night, the pre-fest will come to the Portland Pickles game at 6:05 p.m. for a National Anthem performance by LaRhonda Steele and free tickets to the Blues Fest.

This year, the Blues Fest will keep the party going after their scheduled waterfront performances with shows at the Jack London Review and the Blue Diamond.

The Waterfront Blues Festival runs July 1-4.