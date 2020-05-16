Boredom-busting cheap or free events this weekend in Portland

All events heed social distancing and are either drive through or virtual in consideration of ongoing pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Knock out those mental cobwebs with these cheap or free boredom-busting events around Portland this weekend. All of them are designed with social distancing in mind amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, whether they are drive through only or virtual. Check them out!

Farm Safari with Pumpkin Donuts

For the cool price of $10 you can receive a half dozen of piping hot pumpkin spice donuts. At Plumper Pumpkin Patch in Northwest Portland, drive up to receive the donuts, then take your kids through a “Farm Safari” with a one way route through the farm and view baby goats and lambs in animal pens. The event is Saturday May 16 from 9 am to 4 pm and tickets can be purchased online.

Old Town’s Drive Thru Brewer’s Market

Beginning Saturday, May 16, from 11 am to 4 pm and continuing every Saturday through August 1, you can head over to Old Town Brewing in Northeast Portland for a drive through brewer’s market featuring selections from local breweries like Buoy, Old Town, pFriem, Stormbreaker, Rogue and many more!

Choose one of two options: (1) enter the drive through market from Ne Emerson St. and say hi to your favorite brewers, order from the online menu, and check out, or (2) enter from the pre-order pickup entrance on Ne Sumner Ave if you order ahead of time. Have valid ID ready and be able to open your car trunk or door for workers to load the beer. More information and menu available at otbrewersmarket.com.

Virtual Open Mic Poetry

A virtual open mic hosted by Portland Poetry Slam will feature a performance from Eric Sirota Sunday, May 17 at 5:30 pm.

You’ll need a computer as the event is held via Zoom and if you sign up to share your poetry, you will need a microphone, webcam, and have three minutes to read.

Sirota is a poet who lives in Ann Arbor, Michigan. His chapbook “Giveth and Taketh” was recently published by Wild Pressed books and his work has also been featured in The Portland Review, Entropy! and Poetry Button. By day, he supervises law students who provide free legal advice to veterans as a public interest lawyer.

The event is free and the link to the video conference will be posted on the Facebook page of the event 15 minutes before it starts for folks to join.