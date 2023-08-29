The event brought thrifters together to buy, sell and celebrate everything vintage

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Sporting streetwear and looking for a steal, thousands of people funneled into the Portland Expo Center for the largest traveling vintage market in the world: ThriftCon.

The event, which took place Sunday, Aug. 27, brought thrifters together to buy, sell and celebrate everything vintage.

ThriftCon started in 2018 as a local vintage store’s initiative to bring an elevated flea market to Denver, according to cofounder Mario Conte. The idea was simple — bring people together in a parking lot, sell vintage clothes and post about it on social media.

Like any entrepreneur’s dream, the market immediately blew up, bringing 2,000 people together and inspiring a vision.

“We knew we were doing something right,” Conte said. “We were like, ‘let’s do another one,’ and it kept getting bigger.”

