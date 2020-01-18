Buck yeah: PBR bringing bulls, riders to Moda Center

Winners will move closer to the Professional Bull Riders World Finals

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Professional bull riders will test their mettle this weekend in Portland.

The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour takes place on Saturday at the Moda Center.

This marks the sixth consecutive year of the PWVT. Bull riders will be looking to score as many points as they can to move on to the Velocity Tour Finals in Las Vegas where they can qualify for the PBR World Finals.

The bulls will start bucking Saturday at 7 p.m.