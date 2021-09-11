Carl Weathers, George Takei at Rose City Comic Con

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a pandemic-related break in 2020, the Rose City Comic Con is back at the Oregon Convention Center.

Celebrity guests this year include Carl Weathers, who recently starred in “The Mandalorian.” Also there the cast of the Amazon Prime series “The Boys,” and Star Trek legend George Takei.

There are changes this year because of the ongoing pandemic, but it didn’t stop fans like Dr. Christine Olshove and David Fischer from having fun.

They said the crowd is a little smaller “and the photo ops are still the same.”

If you have a ticket, you will also need to bring your vaccine card or negative COVID test result to the event.