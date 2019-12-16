Celeb birthdays for week of Dec. 22-28

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Dec. 22-28:

Dec. 22: Actor Hector Elizondo is 83. Country singer Red Steagall is 81. TV anchor Diane Sawyer is 74. Guitarist Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick is 71. Rapper Luther Campbell is 59. Country singer-musician Chuck Mead is 59. Actor Ralph Fiennes is 57. Actress Lauralee Bell is 51. Country singer Lori McKenna is 51. Actress Dina Meyer is 51. Actress Heather Donahue is 46. Actor Chris Carmack is 39. Actor Harry Ford is 37. Actor Greg Finley is 35. Rhythm-and-blues singer Jordin Sparks is 30. Pop singer Meghan Trainor is 26.

Dec. 23: Actor Ronnie Schell is 88. Actor Frederic Forrest is 83. Actor-comedian Harry Shearer is 76. Actress Susan Lucci is 73. Singer-musician Adrian Belew is 70. Rock musician Dave Murray (Iron Maiden) is 63. Rock singer Eddie Vedder (Pearl Jam) is 55. Jazz musician Irvin Mayfield is 42. Actor Spencer Daniels is 27. Actor Caleb Foote is 26.

Dec. 24: Actress Sharon Farrell (“Hawaii Five-0”) is 73. Actor Clarence Gilyard (“Walker, Texas Ranger”) is 64. Actress Stephanie Hodge (“Unhappily Ever After”) is 63. Bassist-synthesizer player Ian Burden of Human League is 62. Actor Anil Kapoor (“Slumdog Millionaire”) is 60. Actor Wade Williams (“Prison Break,” “The Bernie Mac Show”) is 58. Singer Mary Ramsey of 10,000 Maniacs is 56. Actor Mark Valley (“Boston Legal”) is 55. Actor Diedrich Bader (“The Drew Carey Show”) is 53. Actor Amaury Nolasco (TV’s “Deception,” “Prison Break”) is 49. Singer Ricky Martin is 48. “Twilight” series author Stephenie Meyer is 46. TV host Ryan Seacrest (“American Idol,” ”Live with Kelly and Ryan”) is 45. Actor Michael Raymond-James (“Once Upon A Time,” ”True Blood”) is 42. Actor Austin Stowell (“12 Strong”) is 35. Actress Sofia Black-D’Elia (“Your Honor,” “The Mick”) is 28. Singer Louis Tomlinson of One Direction is 28.

Dec. 25: Actress Hanna Schygulla (“Barnum,” ”Casanova”) is 76. Singer John Edwards of The Spinners is 75. Actor Gary Sandy (“WKRP In Cincinnati”) is 74. Singer Jimmy Buffett is 73. Country singer Barbara Mandrell is 71. Actress Sissy Spacek is 70. Blues musician Joe Louis Walker is 70. Actress CCH Pounder is 67. Singer Annie Lennox is 65. Singer Steve Wariner is 65. Guitarist Robin Campbell of UB40 is 65. Singer Shane McGowan (The Popes, the Pogues) is 62. Actress Klea Scott (“Millennium”) is 51. Guitarist Noel Hogan of The Cranberries is 48. Singer Dido is 48. Singer Mac Powell of Third Day is 47. Country singer Alecia Elliott is 37. Singer Jess and Lisa Origliasso of The Veronicas are 35. Actress Perdita Weeks (2018’s “Magnum P.I.”) is 34. Singer-guitarist Lukas Nelson of Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real is 31.

Dec. 26: Singer Abdul “Duke” Fakir of The Four Tops is 84. Record producer Phil Spector is 80. “America’s Most Wanted” host John Walsh is 74. Keyboardist Bob Carpenter with The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is 73. Humorist David Sedaris is 63. Drummer James Kottak of Scorpions is 57. Drummer Brian Westrum of Sons of the Desert is 57. Drummer Lars Ulrich of Metallica is 56. Country singer Audrey Wiggins is 52. Guitarist J (White Zombie) is 52. Guitarist Peter Klett of Candlebox is 51. Singer James Mercer of The Shins is 49. Actor-singer Jared Leto of 30 Seconds To Mars is 48. Singer Chris Daughtry (“American Idol”) is 40. Actress Beth Behrs (“2 Broke Girls”) is 34. Actor Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”) is 33. Actress Eden Sher (“The Middle”) is 28. Singer Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix is 27.

Dec. 27: Actor John Amos is 80. Guitarist Mick Jones of Foreigner is 75. Singer Tracy Nelson is 75. Actor Gerard Depardieu is 71. Jazz drummer T.S. Monk is 70. Singer Karla Bonoff is 68. Guitarist David Knopfler of Dire Straits is 67. Actress Tovah Feldshuh (“Law and Order”) is 66. Actress Maryam D’Abo (“The Living Daylights”) is 59. Drummer Jeff Bryant (Ricochet) is 57. Actor Ian Gomez (“Felicity,” ”The Drew Carey Show”) is 55. Actress Theresa Randle (“Bad Boys”) is 55. Actress Eva LaRue (“CSI: Miami”) is 53. Bassist Darrin Vincent of Dailey and Vincent is 50. Guitarist Matt Slocum of Sixpence None The Richer is 47. Actor Wilson Cruz (“Party of Five,” ”My So-Called Life”) is 46. Actor Masi Oka (“Hawaii Five-0,” ”Heroes”) is 45. Actress Emilie de Ravin (“Once Upon A Time,” ”Lost”) is 38. Actor Jay Ellis (“Insecure”) is 38. Guitarist James Mead of Kutless is 37. Singer Hayley Williams of Paramore is 31. Singer Shay Mooney of Dan and Shay is 28. Actor Timothee Chalamet (“Call Me By Your Name,” ”Lady Bird”) is 24.

Dec. 28: Actress Nichelle Nichols (“Star Trek”) is 87. Actress Maggie Smith is 85. Singer-keyboardist Edgar Winter is 73. Drummer Joseph “Zigaboo” Modeliste of The Meters is 71. Actor Denzel Washington is 65. TV personality Gayle King (“CBS This Morning”) is 65. Country singer Joe Diffie is 61. Drummer Mike McGuire of Shenandoah is 61. Actor Chad McQueen (the “Karate Kid” films) is 59. Country singer-guitarist Marty Roe of Diamond Rio is 59. Actor Malcolm Gets (“Caroline in the City”) is 56. Political commentator Ana Navarro (“The View”) is 48. Comedian Seth Meyers (“Late Night With Seth Meyers”) is 46. Actor Brendan Hines (“Suits,” ”Lie To Me”) is 43. Actor Joe Manganiello (“True Blood”) is 43. Actress Vanessa Ferlito (“NCIS: New Orleans”) is 42. Singer John Legend is 41. Actor Andre Holland (“Selma”) is 40. Actress Sienna Miller is 38. Actor Beau Garrett (“The Good Doctor”) is 37. Actress Mackenzie Rosman (“7th Heaven”) is 30. “American Idol” runner-up David Archuleta is 29. Actress Mary-Charles Jones (“Kevin Can Wait”) is 18. Actor Miles Brown (“Black-ish”) is 15.