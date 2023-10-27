PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — What’s scarier than not having a costume prepped for Halloween? Not having anywhere to flaunt your last-minute costume.

Luckily, that’s not an issue in Portland. Here are several parties and events you can attend this weekend to say goodbye to the spooky season.

When: Friday, Oct. 27 at 9 p.m.

Where: 1332 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97209

Dress like your favorite pop star or video vixen at this costume ball inspired by the ‘90s music scene. The McMenamins Crystal Ballroom holds this throwback bash every year, complete with a big screen that features iconic music videos.

When: Friday, Oct. 27 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: 1422 NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210

Mermosa, a Haitian restaurant that opened in the Pearl District just this year, will host its inaugural Halloween happy hour, karaoke session and costume contest. The eatery will offer its “happy hour tower” with two small plates and one select beverage throughout the event.

When: Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28 from 4 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Various locations

The nationwide party planners with Crawl With Us are gearing up for a Portland bar hop across more than 10 venues citywide. One ticket to the event includes two to three drinks, food and beverage specials and waived cover at the participating locations. There will be a $1000 costume contest as well.

When: Saturday, Oct. 28 at 3 p.m.

Where: 707 NE Fremont St, Portland, OR 97212

Michael Jackson’s 1982 single “Thriller” remains one of the top tracks of the spooky season. Dancers have been rehearsing for the Rose City’s 17th annual flash mob that’s backed by the hit song. The performance will kick off at Irving Park this Saturday afternoon.

When: Saturday, October 28th, 2023, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: 831 SE Salmon St, Portland, OR 97214

The Pacific Northwest’s largest vegan festival is taking over the Redd on Salmon to offer Halloween treats and plant-based eats. Festival guests can participate in face painting, trick-or-treating and a “huge raffle.”

When: Saturday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 29 at various times

Where: 1000 SW Broadway T-100, Portland, OR 97205

The Northwest Children’s Theater opened its new venue, The Judy Kafoury Center for Youth Arts, earlier this spring. The youth arts program is now hosting a kid-friendly Halloween ball featuring a costume parade, dance party and sing-along.

When: Saturday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 29 from 10:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: 1010 SW Naito Pkwy, Portland, OR 97204

Premier cruise company Portland Spirit is preparing a Halloween party that doubles as a chance to dance on the Willamette River. The 21+ Boo Cruise will have two full-service bars, DJs and a costume contest.