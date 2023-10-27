PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — What’s scarier than not having a costume prepped for Halloween? Not having anywhere to flaunt your last-minute costume.
Luckily, that’s not an issue in Portland. Here are several parties and events you can attend this weekend to say goodbye to the spooky season.
‘90s Halloween Costume Glow Ball
When: Friday, Oct. 27 at 9 p.m.
Where: 1332 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97209
Dress like your favorite pop star or video vixen at this costume ball inspired by the ‘90s music scene. The McMenamins Crystal Ballroom holds this throwback bash every year, complete with a big screen that features iconic music videos.
Scareoke Happy Hour
When: Friday, Oct. 27 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: 1422 NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210
Mermosa, a Haitian restaurant that opened in the Pearl District just this year, will host its inaugural Halloween happy hour, karaoke session and costume contest. The eatery will offer its “happy hour tower” with two small plates and one select beverage throughout the event.
Halloween Bar Crawl
When: Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28 from 4 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Where: Various locations
The nationwide party planners with Crawl With Us are gearing up for a Portland bar hop across more than 10 venues citywide. One ticket to the event includes two to three drinks, food and beverage specials and waived cover at the participating locations. There will be a $1000 costume contest as well.
Thriller Dance Flash Mob
When: Saturday, Oct. 28 at 3 p.m.
Where: 707 NE Fremont St, Portland, OR 97212
Michael Jackson’s 1982 single “Thriller” remains one of the top tracks of the spooky season. Dancers have been rehearsing for the Rose City’s 17th annual flash mob that’s backed by the hit song. The performance will kick off at Irving Park this Saturday afternoon.
Halloween Vegan Night Market
When: Saturday, October 28th, 2023, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: 831 SE Salmon St, Portland, OR 97214
The Pacific Northwest’s largest vegan festival is taking over the Redd on Salmon to offer Halloween treats and plant-based eats. Festival guests can participate in face painting, trick-or-treating and a “huge raffle.”
The Halloween Ball
When: Saturday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 29 at various times
Where: 1000 SW Broadway T-100, Portland, OR 97205
The Northwest Children’s Theater opened its new venue, The Judy Kafoury Center for Youth Arts, earlier this spring. The youth arts program is now hosting a kid-friendly Halloween ball featuring a costume parade, dance party and sing-along.
Boo Cruise
When: Saturday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 29 from 10:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Where: 1010 SW Naito Pkwy, Portland, OR 97204
Premier cruise company Portland Spirit is preparing a Halloween party that doubles as a chance to dance on the Willamette River. The 21+ Boo Cruise will have two full-service bars, DJs and a costume contest.