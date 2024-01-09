PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dozens of celebrities, artists and voice actors are scheduled to be in Portland this week for the 2024 Fan Expo.

Giancarlo Esposito (“Breaking Bad”), Danny Trejo (“Machete”) and Rainn Wilson (“The Office”) are among some of the bigger names coming to Portland for the 2024 event. Portland saw beloved celebrities like William Shatner, Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd at the 2023 Fan Expo.

Fan Expo will be held at the Oregon Convention Center from Jan. 12-14. Click the link for additional details here.

The full list of celebrities coming to Portland for the 2024 Fan Expo:

Joseph Quinn “Stranger Things” (Saturday, Sunday)

“Stranger Things” (Saturday, Sunday) Charlie Cox “Daredevil” (Saturday)

“Daredevil” (Saturday) Vincent D’Onofrio “Daredevil” (Saturday)

“Daredevil” (Saturday) Jon Bernthal “The Punisher” (Saturday, Sunday)

“The Punisher” (Saturday, Sunday) Giancarlo Esposito “Breaking Bad” (Saturday, Sunday)

“Breaking Bad” (Saturday, Sunday) Danny Trejo “Machete” (Saturday, Sunday)

“Machete” (Saturday, Sunday) Rainn Wilson “The Office” (Saturday)

“The Office” (Saturday) Lana Parrilla “Once Upon a Time” (Saturday)

“Once Upon a Time” (Saturday) Holly Marie Combs “Charmed” (Saturday, Sunday)

“Charmed” (Saturday, Sunday) Peter Weller “RoboCop” (Saturday, Sunday)

“RoboCop” (Saturday, Sunday) Jason Lee “My Name is Earl” (Saturday, Sunday)

“My Name is Earl” (Saturday, Sunday) Ethan Suplee “My Name is Earl” (Saturday, Sunday)

2024 Fan Expo artists, voice actors and writers