‘The Rock’ announces Salt and Straw partnership

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson officially announced his partnership with the popular Portland ice cream company Salt and Straw.
The actor announced he has acquired an ownership stake in Salt and Straw in both an Instagram post and a tweet on Sunday. In those posts, he said he’s launching his own line of Christmas-themed ice cream, featuring flavors from his alter ego “Dwanta Claus” which he is expected to announce on Monday.
