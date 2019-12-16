‘The Rock’ announces Salt and Straw partnership

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson officially announced his partnership with the popular Portland ice cream company Salt and Straw.

The actor announced he has acquired an ownership stake in Salt and Straw in both an Instagram post and a tweet on Sunday. In those posts, he said he’s launching his own line of Christmas-themed ice cream, featuring flavors from his alter ego “Dwanta Claus” which he is expected to announce on Monday.

Acquiring an ownership stake in @saltandstraw is the exciting business part.

Launching my own line of Christmas themed ice cream flavors from my non-denominational alter ego, “Dwanta Claus” is the exciting FUN part… https://t.co/YF858geCNK — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 16, 2019

