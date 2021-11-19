Check out this Oregon inspired card game for some family fun

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you need a holiday gift that showcases some of the amazing places we live, then we have a suggestion.

The Coalition of Oregon Land Trusts have created a new card game that features some of Oregon’s beauty. The game shows off locations protected by land trusts around the state.

The Oregon I Am card game works by a player pulling a card which has a question meant to provoke a story or thought.

For example, tell a story about getting lost somewhere or if your smell were bottled as a fragrance — what would it be called? Each person in the group then answers that question and the person who drew the card awards points for the best answer.

The digital version of the game is free, but a hard copy can be purchased by donating to Oregon Land Trusts. To get your copy click here.