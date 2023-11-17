PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of the most anticipated movies of the year hits theaters just ahead of Thanksgiving. Plus, some epic dramas are hitting the streaming world.

KOIN 6’s resident movie buff Emma Jerome has the latest and greatest with this week’s picks.

Starting with a major franchise returning to the box office this weekend, we have The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. This movie takes place 64 years before we meet Katniss Everdeen, telling the story of a young President Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth). Drama, intrigue, love and madness ensue, with little call backs — or call forwards here and there.

Jerome describes star Rachel Zegler as a “wunderkind” and the original songs composed for the film come “at every correct moment to touch you in a way that I now believe only she could.” Jerome also adds that this movie was “perfectly cast, visually stunning… and a nostalgia-colored mega hit.”

Pivoting over to the small screen, we have A Murder at the End of the World, starring Emma Corrin, who many may know as Princess Diana in the Netflix hit, The Crown. The limited series is a psychological thriller that follows Darby Hart, an amateur detective. Darby and eight other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire to participate in a retreat at a remote and dazzling location. When one of the guests ends up dead, Darby must use her skills to figure it out. Co-starring Harris Dickinson, the first two episodes are on Hulu right now.

Looking forward to the future, Jerome tells of her excitement for the release of Marvel’s Madame Web, starring Dakota Johnson in her MCU debut.

Madame Web is a clairvoyant and precognitive mutant who sees the future. The movie follows Cassie Webb (Johnson) as she’s forced to confront her past while trying to survive with three young women with powerful futures. Jerome anticipates that Johnson will be a good addition to the MCU, with this film lending itself to a stronger reception than Marvel’s more recent releases.

Co-starring Isabella Merced, Celeste O’Connor, and Sydney Sweeney, Madame Web will hit theaters February 14.