PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fans of thrillers can agree the most entertaining movies often leave you feeling a little disturbed. This week, we are taking a look at some new and unsettling films hitting theaters and the streaming world, recommended by KOIN 6 resident movie buff, Emma Jerome.

Released a few weeks ago and leaving theaters soon, if you’re going to see a film this weekend, Jerome encourages you to go see Saltburn. Not even a month after playing Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s “Priscilla,” Jacob Elordi is back at it again playing the affluent Felix Catton who becomes the object of appeal for leading man, Barry Keoghan as Oliver Quick.

A bona fide slow burn, this movie is the correct amount of filthy, Jerome says. Director Emerald Fennel leaves you thinking, “What did I just watch and why did I kind of like it?”

New to streaming and coming to Netflix Friday is May December.

Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance, a married couple buckle under the pressure when a Hollywood actress meets them to do a film about their past. Starring Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore and Charles Melton, Jerome says this film is “intriguing and at least started in a digestible way.” But it devolves from there.

Diving into the archive, if you didn’t get your fill from her latest movie, Jerome suggests sending yourself over the edge with 2010’s Black Swan. It centers on Natalie Portman’s character, Nina, a ballerina whose passion for the dance rules every facet of her life. It follows the twisted rivalry/friendship amalgam between her and Mila Kunis’ character, as Nina learns how to be dark.

Meanwhile, Rosamund Pike has a smaller but not insignificant role in Saltburn. But if you want see her in her full glory, Jerome says Gone Girl is always worth a re-watch. The performance earned her an Oscar nomination and its easy to see why. Based on the book of the same name, the film follows the collateral damage left behind when Amy Dunne (Pike) disappears and her husband (Ben Affleck) is suspected for it.