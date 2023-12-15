PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s the season for Christmas movies. But with many available on streaming, where do you even begin?

KOIN 6 resident movie buff Emma Jerome has her favorite festive picks, poring over all the holiday flicks (and some TV specials) on the biggest streaming platforms.

Starting with the Christmas classics on Netflix, we have White Christmas. For a more modern classic Love, Actually is also back on the platform.

Then there’s the stop-motion short film, Robin Robin, nominated for Best Animated Short at the 2022 Oscars.

Pivoting over to Disney Plus, there is not only Santa Clause 1, 2 and 3, but the the new series The Santa Clauses. Then there’s Arnold Schwarzenegger in Jingle All The Way.

But the biggest selection is arguably on Hulu and Max this year, including the likes of A Christmas Story, Elf (which turns 20 this year), and Meet Me in St. Louis.

Additionally, there are plenty of TV shows with fun Christmas-themed episodes, including The Simpsons, Friends, The Office, and Glee. You can see that full list below.

The Simpsons

“Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire” (Season 1 episode 1)

“Marge Be Not Proud” (Season 7, Episode 11)

“Miracle on Evergreen Terrace” (Season 9, Episode 10)

“Grift of the Magi” (Season 11, Episode 9)

“Skinner’s Sense of Snow” (Season 12, Episode 8)

“She of Little Faith” (Season 13, Episode 6)

“Tis the Fifteenth Season” (Season 15, Episode 7)

“Simpson Christmas Stories” (Season 17, Episode 9)

“Kill Gil, Volumes I & II” (Season 18, Episode 9)

“The Burns and the Bees” (Season 20, Episode 8)

“The Fight Before Christmas” (Season 22, Episode 8)

“Holidays of Future Passed” (Season 23, Episode 9)

“White Christmas Blues” (Season 25, Episode 8)

“I Won’t Be Home for Christmas” (Season 26, Episode 9)

“The Nightmare After Krustmas” (Season 28, Episode 10)

“Gone Boy” (Season 29, Episode 9)

“Tis the 30th Season” (Season 30 Episode 10)

“Bobby It’s Cold Outside” (Season 31, Episode 10)

“A Springfield Summer Christmas for Christmas” (Season 32, Episode 10)

“Manger Things” (Season 32, Episode 16)

Friends

“The One with Phoebe’s Dad” (Season 2, Episode 9)

“The One Where Rachel Quits” (Season 3, Episode 10)

“The One with the Girl from Poughkeepsie” (Season 4, Episode 10)

“The One with the Inappropriate Sister” (Season 5, Episode 10)

“The One with the Routine” (Season 6, Episode 10)

“The One with the Holiday Armadillo” (Season 7, Episode 10)

“The One with the Creepy Holiday Card” (Season 8, Episode 11)

“The One with Christmas in Tulsa” (Season 9, Episode 10)

The Office

“Christmas Party” (Season 2, Episode 10)

“A Benihana Christmas: Part 1 & 2” (Season 3, Episodes 10 & 11)

“Moroccan Christmas” (Season 5, Episode 11)

“Secret Santa” (Season 6, Episode 13)

“Classy Christmas: Part 1 & 2” (Season 7, Episodes 11 & 12)

“Christmas Wishes” (Season 8, Episode 10)

“Dwight Christmas” (Season 9, Episode 9)

Glee