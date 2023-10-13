PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just like the words that reverberated from 2006’s High School Musical, it’s the start of something new.

KOIN 6 News’ Emma Jerome begins her new weekly segment Cin-Emma Extra, where she gives movie and TV recommendations and keeps you up to date on the latest in the industry.

This week, Emma talks about ‘Jailhouse to Milhouse,’ a new documentary showing at the Portland Film Festival.

She also gives some spooky recommendations for movies and shows to get you in the Halloween spirit.

Watch the full video in the player above.