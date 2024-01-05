PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We are just five days into the new year and there’s so many great movies to look forward to in 2024, especially after the Hollywood strike last year slowed releases down.

KOIN 6 resident movie buff Emma Jerome shared the three films she is most excited for this year.

Housekeeping For Beginners – in select theaters January 6

This is an international co-production between North Macedonia, Croatia, Serbia, Kosovo, Poland, Australia and the United States.

The film follows Dita who, after the death of her partner, is forced to raise her two young daughters. It explores the universal truths of family. Both the one we are born into and the one we choose.

This is North Macedonia’s official entry for Best International Film.

Civil War – in theaters April 26

In the near future, a team of journalists travel across the United States during a rapidly escalating civil war that has engulfed the entire nation. They struggle to survive during a near-future civil war where the government becomes a dystopian dictatorship and partisan extremist militias regularly commit political violence.

The film stars Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Cailee Spaeny, Nick Offerman and more.

Mean Girls – in theaters January 12

Renee Rapp, who originated the role of Regina George in Mean Girls on Broadway, is now reprising the role on the big screen.

Auli’I’ Cravalho, the voice of Moana, will play Janis alongside Tony and Grammy-nominated actor Jaquel Spivey who some theater nerds might recognize from his role in A Strange Loop on Broadway back in 2022.

And relative newcomers are joined by names you will either recognize from the original movie or the marquee, such as Tina Fey, Jon Hamm, Busy Phillips, Jenna Fischer, Tim Meadows and more.