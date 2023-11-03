PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — New shows and movies are hitting screens across the country, and KOIN 6’s resident film buff Emma Jerome has the hot scoop on what to watch. This week, it’s one for the history buffs.

On this week’s Cin-Emma Extra, Emma takes us back in time, previewing two new historic period pieces and taking a look at a few favorites from a few years back.

First, she talks about her new streaming pick, All The Light We Cannot See.

The four-episode limited series is based on the book of the same name and tells the story of two people living in WWII-era France and “how the thread of light and truth weaves them together.”

Next up on Emma’s recommendations is Priscilla directed by Sofia Coppola. For the second time in two years we are getting a more intimate look at the king of rock and roll and the love of his life in Priscilla, the story of Elvis and Priscilla Presley told by the woman herself. Priscilla Presley also served as producer on the film.

Then, Emma touches on three classic biopics that have come out in semi-recent years: A Beautiful Mind, Lincoln and Bohemian Rhapsody.

