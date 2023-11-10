PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s Cin-Emma extra!

For decades now, superheroes have been a big draw to theater and now, the world of streaming.

KOIN 6’s resident film buff Emma Jerome has your superhero-packed movie and picks ahead of the weekend.

To start, it’s all about The Marvels, the newest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in theaters now. Starring Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani as the eponymous trio, this film contains big revelations and sets up the future of the MCU.

Pivoting to the small screen, we have Gen V. The spinoff of the Prime Video smash hit The Boys follows young adult superheroes at Godolkin University as they navigate adulthood, burgeoning powers, and the university’s dark secrets.

Then, Emma touches on three more superhero-related shows that have come out in last few years: Peacemaker on MAX starring John Cena in the title role, Marvel’s WandaVision on DisneyPlus, and The Boys, which has its fourth season out next year.