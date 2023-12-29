It’s our last Cin-Emma Extra before 2024 and there was a ton of phenomenal content this year both at the box office and on streaming.

So to round out 2023, KOIN 6 resident movie buff Emma Jerome wanted to share her 5 favorite movies of from the year.

Number 5: Bottoms

Starring Ayo Edibiri and Rachel Sennot, this A24 film directed by Emma Segilman gave Jerome hope for the next generation of women ushering in comedy. This also had her “scream-laughing in the theater.”

Number 4: A Good Person

Starring Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman, this movie explores grief, recovery and how to forgive yourself. Written and directed by Zach Braff, “A Good Person” can be streamed on Prime Video right now.

Number 3: Priscilla

Directed by Sofia Coppola and produced by the namesake herself, “Priscilla” explores the epic love story between the king of rock and roll, Elvis Presley and the mother of his only child. “Priscilla” nabbed the film’s star Cailee Spaeny and Golden Globe nomination and a fair amount of Oscar buzz. “Priscilla” is available for purchase on Apple TV.

Number 2: Saltburn

Written and directed by Emerald Fennel, “Saltburn” is equal parts naughty and nasty, according to Jerome. Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan have an energy and connection that is palpable. But, Jerome cautions, maybe don’t watch this with your parents or your children. It is now streaming on Prime Video.

Number 1: The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Jerome says this was the movie event she was waiting for. From the casting to the costumes to the story, it was “epic.” She saw it twice in theaters and would see it again today.

Honorable mention: Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret

Based on the Judy Blume book of the same name, it follows young Margaret as she traverses middle school and all the joys that come with it like your first love, getting your first bra and other various tween things. Starring Abby Ryder Fortson, Rachel McAdams, and Benny Safdie, you can stream it now on Hulu.

Check out the full video in the player above for Jerome’s full 2023 movie watchlist as well as favorite picks of the year from KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern and AM Extra Host Emily Burris.