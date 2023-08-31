Cirque Italia will be performing a series of shows in the Portland area in September (Cirque Italia)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cirque Italia is bringing their show Water Circus Silver to the Portland area in September.

The traveling cirque will be putting on two sets of shows, the first will be from Sept. 8 through 11 at Clackamas Town Center and the second is from Sept. 15 to 18 at the Vancouver Mall.

The show is described as an “aquatic spectacular” with a unique water stage that travels from city to city and organizers call it a vivid, dramatic and moving experience.

Tickets for the event are available on their official website.

There will also be shows in Corvallis and Keizer next month.