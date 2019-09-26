Skip to content
CMA Awards
Garth Brooks wins CMA’s Entertainer of the Year
Country’s female stars kick off CMA Awards
WATCH: Behind the scenes from the CMA Awards red carpet
CMA Awards: List of 2019 winners
Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus win Musical Event of the Year at CMA Awards
Kacey Musgraves wins Music Video of the Year at CMA Awards
Additional performer, presenters announced for CMA Awards
WATCH: Live on the Red Carpet from the 2019 CMA Awards
53 things you may (or may not) know about the CMA Awards
Dressing Dolly: A look inside her CMA Awards wardrobe
Catching up with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood
Meet the hosts of the CMA Awards – Carrie Underwood, Reba and Dolly Parton
for KING & COUNTRY excited to perform with Dolly Parton at CMA Awards
Everything you need to know about the 2019 CMA Awards
QUIZ: The history of the CMA Awards
Entertainment
‘Tree of Life’ tops AP’s best 10 films of the decade
Impeachment saga is a quick TV moment after hours of talk
‘Mad Men’ actress Christina Hendricks files for divorce
‘Rise of Skywalker’ is almost here, but a dark side looms
WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS
Human Interest
Lines for Life advises how to talk to kids about suicide
Growing diamonds to save lives: A Portland woman’s mission
Union Gospel Mission’s LifeChange ‘safe place’ for women
Firefighters bond with teen they saved from burning home
Where We Live: Portland’s faithful weather beacon
Lifestyle
New drugs show rare promise against advanced breast cancer
Recovering addict uses #DecadeChallenge to inspire others
Multnomah Co. seeks public opinion on vape restrictions
KOIN favorites: Holiday events around Portland
Pro tips for surviving Thanksgiving dinner-table conflict
Special Reports
In-N-Out over-hyped? Fast food critic weighs in
Sold! Oregon Potato Company wins bid for NORPAC Quincy plant
Growing diamonds to save lives: A Portland woman’s mission
NORPAC auction ‘significantly’ bids up price
Online vs. in store? How to have a green Christmas
Trending Stories
In-N-Out over-hyped? Fast food critic weighs in
Oregon City 4th grader dies by suicide
Off-duty firefighter helps man at burning home
Kitten without eyes up for adoption at Oregon Humane Society
Barricades to stop cut-throughs to Ross Island Bridge
