INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay spent years putting together his expansive guitar collection. Now he’s trying to add a Fender Mustang electric guitar used by Kurt Cobain.

Cobain’s family is auctioning off the blue guitar used in Nirvana’s iconic “Smells Like Teen Spirit” music video and other items that belonged to the late singer.

Bidding will take place May 20-22 at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York’s Times Square and a portion of the proceeds will go to the Colts’ Kicking The Stigma mental health awareness campaign.

Irsay, who owns dozens of musical instruments including a drum set from The Beatles and the original manuscript of Jack Kerouac’s “On The Road,” would like to add Cobain’s guitar to his prized possessions. He made an opening bid of $2 million.

The Irsays have committed $16 million to the team’s mental health initiative and Irsay said he has been speaking with director Peter Berg about filming a new public service announcement. Berg directed Hollywood hits such as “Friday Night Lights,” “Lone Survivor” and “Patriots Day.”

Cobain’s death in April 1994 was ruled a suicide.

