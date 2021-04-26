Concerts returning to Edgefield, but not until October

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Music is back on the calendar at McMenamins Edgefield, but not for a while.

Singer/rapper Machine Gun Kelly is scheduled to perform on October 13. At this time there is no plan from Gov. Kate Brown’s office as to when music venues and other large gathering places can reopen.

However Edgefield hopes that by the time of the show in 6 months enough people will have been vaccinated to bring down COVID levels.

Updates on when tickets will be available and in what capacity will be made at a later date.