PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A costume from the Oscar-winning film, “Everything, Everywhere, All at Once” is coming to Portland.

Local independent video store Movie Madness, now owned by the Hollywood Theater, secured the winning bid on one of the costumes for star Michelle Yeoh.

“I am absolutely thrilled that we were able to purchase something from such a beloved and critically acclaimed film,” said Movie Madness Managing Director & Head Curator Matt Parnell. “The fact that this particular piece was worn by the incomparable Michelle Yeoh, along with the many historic firsts this film achieved during awards season make this particular acquisition feel extra special to me. I’m so excited to be able to share this piece with our visitors for years to come!”

The auction raised $106,000 for the Transgender Law Center.

The costume which appeared in the 2023 Best Picture winner will be on display at Movie Madness (Courtesy Movie Madness)

The costume display goes up at the Southeast Belmont Street store on Friday.