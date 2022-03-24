PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Spring has sprung on Create with Quimby!
DIY expert Shannon Quimby is back to help your flowers bloom. The best part — no planting is required for this bottomless flower planter box.
Supplies
- 6 ft 1×4 piece of wood
- Pencil
- Tape measurer
- Miter saw
- Protective eyewear
- Wood glue
- Eight 1 1/2” long finish nails
- 100 grit sandpaper
- RagDrill
- Drill bit small in diameter than the nail
- Hammer
- 1 1⁄2” wide Painter’s tape
- Paintbrush
- Paint
- Two 4” potted plants
Directions
- With miter saw, measure, mark and cut two pieces of wood with the outer edge at 11 1⁄2” long andtwo pieces of wood with the inner edge at 6 1⁄2” long at a 45” degree angle. Each board when cutwill have both outer edges longer than the inner edges. This will create a rectangle box
- Rub glue evenly on all end cuts
- Stand boards on their sides and clamp them together to create a rectangle shape
- With a damp rag, wipe away any excess glue
- Let dry and remove clamps
- Sand all edges and wipe off the dust
- Pre-drill four holes on each corner of the box, a total of eight holes
- Hammer in nails into the holes
- With painter’s tape wrap a strip around just once, along the top outside edge of the box. Presstape down firmly. This will prevent paint from bleeding under the tape
- Paint the exposed bottom section of all sides of the box and let dry
- Remove tape
- Place the two potted plants inside the box and enjoy