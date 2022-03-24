PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Spring has sprung on Create with Quimby!

DIY expert Shannon Quimby is back to help your flowers bloom. The best part — no planting is required for this bottomless flower planter box.

Supplies

  • 6 ft 1×4 piece of wood
  • Pencil
  • Tape measurer
  • Miter saw
  • Protective eyewear
  • Wood glue
  • Eight 1 1/2” long finish nails
  • 100 grit sandpaper
  • RagDrill
  • Drill bit small in diameter than the nail
  • Hammer
  • 1 1⁄2” wide Painter’s tape
  • Paintbrush
  • Paint
  • Two 4” potted plants

Directions

  1. With miter saw, measure, mark and cut two pieces of wood with the outer edge at 11 1⁄2” long andtwo pieces of wood with the inner edge at 6 1⁄2” long at a 45” degree angle. Each board when cutwill have both outer edges longer than the inner edges. This will create a rectangle box
  2. Rub glue evenly on all end cuts
  3. Stand boards on their sides and clamp them together to create a rectangle shape
  4. With a damp rag, wipe away any excess glue
  5. Let dry and remove clamps
  6. Sand all edges and wipe off the dust
  7. Pre-drill four holes on each corner of the box, a total of eight holes
  8. Hammer in nails into the holes
  9. With painter’s tape wrap a strip around just once, along the top outside edge of the box. Presstape down firmly. This will prevent paint from bleeding under the tape
  10. Paint the exposed bottom section of all sides of the box and let dry
  11. Remove tape
  12. Place the two potted plants inside the box and enjoy