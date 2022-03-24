PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Spring has sprung on Create with Quimby!

DIY expert Shannon Quimby is back to help your flowers bloom. The best part — no planting is required for this bottomless flower planter box.

Supplies

6 ft 1×4 piece of wood

Pencil

Tape measurer

Miter saw

Protective eyewear

Wood glue

Eight 1 1/2” long finish nails

100 grit sandpaper

RagDrill

Drill bit small in diameter than the nail

Hammer

1 1⁄2” wide Painter’s tape

Paintbrush

Paint

Two 4” potted plants

Directions