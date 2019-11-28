Cyber Monday deals for 2020 Waterfront Blues Fest

MarchFourth is one of this year’s featured acts at the 2019 Waterfront Blues Fest. (Photo: Backstage Flash)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re looking for some Cyber Monday deals, the Waterfront Blues Fest has some.

Platinum and Gold passes for the 2020 Waterfront Blues Fest go on sale December 2. The Gold pass includes prime seating, meal tickets, parking, exclusive after-party access and more — and you can save $50 off the full price if you buy on Cyber Monday.

The Platinum pass is also available on Monday. It’s the ultimate festival experience: on-stage seating, invitations to secret shows, access to the hospitality pavillion and more.

The 2020 Waterfront Blues Fest begins Thursday, July 2 and runs through July 5. KOIN 6 News is a proud sponsor of the Waterfront Blues Fest.