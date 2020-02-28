Disneyland unveils brand new ‘Magic Happens’ Parade

KOIN 6 News sent Emily Burris down for a first look!

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Disneyland has a new daytime parade for the first time in nearly a decade!

It’s the happiest place on earth and starting Friday, it’s also where the “Magic Happens.” The new parade will feature Disney favorites like Anna, Elsa and Olaf along with Moana, Coco’s guitar-strumming Miguel and more!

KOIN 6 News sent Emily Burris down for a first look!