Doc Brucade’s new mission: Restoring Portland’s funk

“Sounds from the 503” is the latest album from Portland native Doc Brucade, 2022 (Courtesy: Doc Brucade)

'City of Trees' meant to celebrate his hometown, the town he loves

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Bruce Smith has a new mission — using music to help restore Portland’s national reputation. The percussionist with one of the most successful funk bands to ever come out of the Rose City is now working on a project conceived at the height of the pandemic.

“City of Trees” is meant to celebrate the city he grew up in. It’s one of the songs on the new Doc Brucade album, “Sounds of the 503.”

“We’ve been known for having a park in every neighborhood,” he told KOIN 6 News. “There aren’t a lot of cities that have that. And so I kind of wanted to emphasize that and the fact that we are a city of trees.”

Bruce Smith’s stage name is Doc Brucade, a mash-up of his first name and a wordplay on arrangements — in music or a floral bouquet.

“The ‘Bruce’ and the bouquet, I just put it together that way.”

The funk and R&B sounds harken back to Smith’s previous musical life with the popular mid-1970s Portland band, Pleasure.

Bassist Nate Phillips’ work on the song “Glide” is still regarded as one of the best R&B bass guitar riffs of all time.

Doc Brucade with the band Pleasure in the mid-1970s (Courtesy: Doc Brucade)

“Earth, Wind and Fire, we were like this,” Smith said, putting his hands together. “We toured with them a lot (and) Cameo.”

He would like to see a Pleasure reunion, but drummer Bruce Carter passed away and other band members have their own projects.

But for Bruce Smith, it’s Doc Brucade representing Portland.

“I really like where I am,” he said, “and really proud of the city as a whole.”