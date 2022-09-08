PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes exhibit opens at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry in October.

The exhibit follows Marvel’s story as an influential company. It will also delve into the background of iconic characters such as Spider-Man, Black Panther and Captain Marvel, while highlighting the company’s responses to different historical events and controversial topics such as gender, race and mental illness.

The interactive exhibit will feature original artifacts from the franchise that are otherwise not available to the public.

“We are thrilled to bring this exhibit to OMSI because we believe Marvel’s message resonates with so many of our visitors and connects with our own philosophy,” OMSI President and CEO Erin Graham said. “The comics and movies encourage us to find our inner strengths and to strive to make the world a better place. At OMSI, we believe our differences are what make us outstanding and we‘re committed to creating spaces where people feel welcomed, respected, and galvanized to effect positive change in our community and beyond.”

Museum visitors can look forward to:

Posing next to life-sized art of well-known Marvel characters including Black Panther, Spider-Man and the Hulk.

Traveling through the mysterious mirror dimension of Doctor Strange.

Seeing original art featured in Marvel’s comics over the past eight decades, including the very first Marvel comic.

And more.

The Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes exhibit will be open to the public on Oct. 8. OMSI is open Tuesday to Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. It is closed on Mondays, not including Portland Public School Holidays.

Tickets are $14 for OMSI adult members, $11 for members between the ages of 3 and 13, and $12 for members 63 years old and up. General admission, which includes access to the new exhibit, will be $30 for adults, $24 for members between the ages of 3 and 13, and $27 for visitors 63 years old and up.

Find more information and buy tickets here.