The 1975 and Rod Wave are among the artists who will visit Portland before 2022 ends

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Musicians of all genres are closing out an amazing year of live music with stops in Portland this December.

From metal bands to country music stars, here are the artists with concerts in the Rose City this month.

The 1975 — At Their Very Best

Where: Moda Center 1 N Center Ct St, Portland, OR

When: Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.

Get tickets here.

British pop-rock band The 1975 is opening up this next month of concerts with an arena show. After the October release of their latest album Being Funny in a Foreign Language, the Grammy-nominated foursome is taking the stage to perform new and old songs from their discography.

Rakim — Celebrating The 25th Anniversary of “The 18th Letter”

Where: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom 1332 W Burnside St, Portland, OR

When: Friday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m.

Get tickets here.

Legendary hip-hop MC Rakim is on the road to honor his debut solo album “The 18th Letter.” As one half of Eric B. and Rakim, which Rolling Stone says is No. 5 on the list of greatest duos of all time, the rapper is expected to deliver his clever rhymes and lyrics at the upcoming show.

Arin Ray — Hello Poison Tour Part 2

Where: Hawthorne Theatre 1507 SE 39th Ave, Portland, OR

When: Thursday, Dec. 8 at 8 p.m.

Get tickets here.

R&B singer Arin Ray has made strides in the music industry since being eliminated from the competition show The X Factor just 10 years ago. The Cincinnati-bred artist released their sophomore album “Hello Poison” this summer, and is now gearing up to perform standout tracks like “Bad Idea” and “Gold.”

Ice Nine Kills, Motionless in White and Black Veil Brides — Trinity of Terror Tour

Where: Theater of the Clouds 1016-1098 N Center Ct St, Portland, OR 97227

When: Sunday, Dec. 11 at 6:20 p.m.

Get tickets here.

Hard rock bands Ice Nine Kills, Motionless in White and Black Veil Brides join forces for this rock concert of the ages. The triple headliners will perform their respective hits such as “Hip To Be Scared,” “Another Life,” and “In the End.”

Young the Giant — American Bollywood Live in Concert

Where: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom 1332 W Burnside St, Portland, OR

When: Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 8 p.m.

Get tickets here.

Following a recent performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, indie rock band Young the Giant is gracing a local audience with musical stylings from their fifth studio album. The four-part project, titled American Bollywood, consists of 16 songs about “identity, belonging, family, sacrifice, love, and mysticism.”

Rod Wave — Beautiful Mind Tour

Where: Veterans Memorial Coliseum 300 Winning Way, Portland, OR 97227

When: Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m.

Get tickets here.

Rod Wave’s “Beautiful Mind” was his second album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts, and Portlanders can hear tracks from the chart-topping work at this month’s concert. Featuring crowd favorite songs including “Rags2Riches” and “Heart On Ice,” the rapper’s setlist is stacked.

Brandi Carlile — New Year’s Eve Party

Where: Moda Center 1 N Center Ct St, Portland, OR

When: Saturday, Dec. 31 at 9 p.m.

Get tickets here.

Bring in 2023 with alternative country star Brandi Carlile, who is hosting and headlining a New Year’s Eve party for the Rose City. The musician was recently nominated for seven categories at the looming 65th annual Grammy Awards, and therefore has more to celebrate than just the new year.