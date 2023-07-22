PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — Songs such as “Cum on Feel the Noize,” “Metal Health — Bang Your Head,” “Once Bitten, Twice Shy” and “Rock Me” are not usually associated with wine, wineries and wine enthusiasts.

Then again, the songs came out up to 40 years ago, fans have reached their 50s and 60s and, well, you gotta give the people what they want, right?

The Craft Beer and Wine Festival presents the legacy bands Quiet Riot and Great White, starting at 5 p.m. Friday, July 28, at Esther Short Park in Vancouver, Washington, its home for the 10th annual event, just across the I-5 bridge from North Portland. In addition, the festival hosts Portland bluesman Curtis Salgado and Portland-area stalwarts Johnny Wheels & The Swamp Donkeys starting at noon on Saturday, July 29, and then a “Kill a Keg” event on Sunday, July 30.

Read the whole article on The Portland Tribune, a media partner with KOIN 6 News.