Esperanza Spalding up for 2 Grammys for ’12 Little Spells’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland native Esperanza Spalding hopes to add to her Grammy collection Sunday during the 62nd annual Grammy Awards.
Spalding’s “12 Little Spells” earned nominations for best jazz vocal album and for best arrangement, instruments and vocals.
The 35-year-old bassist won the Best New Artist award for 2010, five years after she became the youngest faculty member at the Berklee College of Music.
The Grammys air Sunday on KOIN TV/CBS beginning at 5 p.m. Alicia Keys is the host.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.