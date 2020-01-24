Live Now
Esperanza Spalding up for 2 Grammys for '12 Little Spells'

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Musician Esperanza Spalding performs on stage at The 12th Annual Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival – Day 2 at Hard Rock Stadium on March 19, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mychal Watts/Getty Images for Jazz in The Gardens Music Festival)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland native Esperanza Spalding hopes to add to her Grammy collection Sunday during the 62nd annual Grammy Awards.

Spalding’s “12 Little Spells” earned nominations for best jazz vocal album and for best arrangement, instruments and vocals.

The 35-year-old bassist won the Best New Artist award for 2010, five years after she became the youngest faculty member at the Berklee College of Music.

The Grammys air Sunday on KOIN TV/CBS beginning at 5 p.m. Alicia Keys is the host.

