Fans invited to compete for ‘Friends’ reunion special spot

FILE – In this Sept. 22, 2002, file photo, the cast of “Friends,” from left, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc pose in the press room with the award for outstanding comedy series at the 54th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The “Friends” reunion won’t be here for us as soon as expected. Production on the special has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic that’s brought movie and TV making to a standstill. The special with the original “Friends” cast was to be part of the May launch of the new HBO Max streaming service. The company said Friday that no taping was done before the crisis hit. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The big upcoming “Friends” reunion special is inviting a few extra friends — maybe even you.

Castmembers of the popular show have announced that five fans will get a chance to watch the reunion taping live and rub shoulders with stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

“Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping where you’ll get to see us all together again for the first time in ages, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all of the fun we had,” the cast announced Tuesday. “Plus, sip a cup of coffee with us in Central Perk, and get the ‘Friends’ VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.”

The sweepstakes offer is being presented by The All In Challenge and all proceeds will go to No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels and America’s Food Fund, which benefits Feeding America and World Central Kitchen. The minimum bid is $10.

Production on the HBO Max special has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. Plans call for it to be shot on the same Burbank, California, sound stage where the series taped.