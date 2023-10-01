FashioNXT will celebrate its 10th anniversary from Thursday, Oct. 5 to Saturday Oct. 7

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s biggest fashion event is right around the corner, and we’re here to get you ready for it.

Wondering what the schedule will be? Who are the designers? How to get in? Keep reading.

FashioNXT Overview

From Thursday, Oct. 5 to Saturday, Oct. 7, FashioNXT will return to the Rose City for the 10th year.

Although Fashion Weeks held in Paris, Milan, New York and London are regarded as the “big four” events, Portland’s FashioNXT has an emerging reputation as one of the nation’s leading fashion events. Forbes magazine also highlighted the event for its focus on sustainable, local fashion.

Plus, this year is poised to be one of the biggest yet. FashioNXT Backstage Manager Nicholas LeMere told KOIN 6 that over 200 models auditioned for the upcoming shows, breaking a new record for the Portland event.

Designers

About 20 designers will be featured across three days of FashioNXT shows.

One designer of note is Seth Aaron Henderson, who rose to fame when he won the seventh season of “Project Runway.” Henderson was also crowned the victor of “Project Runway: All Stars” season three, making him the first designer to become a two-time winner in the franchise.

Another important designer is Julie Danforth, a Seattle-based woman who specializes in creating designer gowns. Danforth has contributed to the FashioNXT since 2017, and says she’s excited to see fellow Seattle designer Justine Zachary Bartle’s Portland debut.

FashioNXT also features up-and-coming designers through its ‘UpNXT’ fashion accelator. This year, six emerging Portland and Seattle designers will compete in a runway finale competition.

Learn more about all of the featured designers here.

How to attend

FashioNXT 2023 will be held in Downtown Portland’s Hotel Vance, a venue that designer Danforth describes as “amazing.”

The event kicks off on Thursday at 6 p.m., with a cocktail reception showcase from clothing, accessory, lifestyle and tech designers and entrepreneurs. The runway show starts at 8 p.m., followed by a designer meet-and-greet at 9:30 p.m. and an after-party at 10 p.m.

FashioNXT attendees can expect the same schedule on Friday and Saturday night.

Tickets for Portland’s biggest fashion are on sale now, with single-night admission ranging from $35 for standing room to $600 for a VIP package.