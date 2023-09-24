FashioNXT is set for October 5-7 at US Bank Building in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 10th anniversary for FashioNXT in Portland is rapidly approaching, In fact, it’s so close the models were fitted for their outfits on Sunday.

FashioNXT — dubbed by Time Magazine as the best in the country outside of New York City — is slated for October 5-7 at the US Bank Building in downtown Portland.

Models for FashioNXT Portland were fitted for their outfits, September 24, 2023 (KOIN) Nicholas LeMere with FashioNXT Portland, September 24, 2023 (KOIN)

Nicholas LeMere with FashioNXT told KOIN 6 News there are 20 designers involved this year showcasing everything from “high end couture to edgy streetwear” that “will look incredible in the venue.”

Get tickets on FashioNXT’s official website.

Previous KOIN coverage: FashioNXT Portland

This year more than 200 models auditioned for FashioNXT, the most models in the Portland history of the event, LeMere said.