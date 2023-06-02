PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In honor of what is expected to be one of the most explosive movies of the summer, several local independent theaters are rewinding and preparing to show Christopher Nolan’s new movie Oppenheimer on film, which opens on July 20.

Throughout the beginning of the 21st century, theaters moved away from using film to using digital which was much easier to ship and handle, however, some theaters like Portland’s Hollywood Theater have worked to preserve the form by holding special showings.

According to their website, they do special 16mm and 35mm showings and since 2015 they are the only theater in Oregon that does 70mm showings as well.

The Hollywood Theater says 70mm is considered to be the best movie viewing experience offering a higher aspect ratio and resolution than other film varieties.

On July 20, the Hollywood Theater will be showing the film on 70mm at 7:00 p.m. and then twice daily following that.

Also starting on July 20, two other local independent theaters, Cinemagic and Cinema 21, will be showing the film on 35mm.

Tickets for all three theaters are available on their respective websites.