Finnegan’s Toy Store ‘a destination’ for global shoppers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re looking for toys this holiday season, it’s tempting to shop online or at the big box retailers. But Finnegan’s, a local toy store in downtown Portland, keeps bringing people in for smiles.

Finnegan’s Toys is the largest independently owned toy store in Portland. Owner Karen Leppmann said it’s all about creating the experience.

That’s what sets her store apart from bigger stores and the online giants. Finnegan’s has been popular in Portland for more than 40 years,

“I know the difference is you can come in here and touch things. We encourage people to play. They know what they are getting,” she told KOIN 6 News. “It’s an experience. For a lot of people, it is an event, it’s a destination.”

Children play inside Finnegan’s Toy Store in downtown Portland, November 26, 2019 (KOIN)

There are unique and local items, toys you can physically touch before buying. That’s what Leppmann said makes the difference. She tries to make it worth the trip for customers and even said her prices are often cheaper than the larger operations.

Customers from New York, Boston, Seattle and other points around the world come to Finnegan’s to shop. They all said Finnegan’s is a must-do when they’re in Portland.

In fact, Katherine — visiting Portland from Boston — said shopping at Finnegan’s “is a different experience than scrolling and scrolling through pages of stuff online. I just like the old-fashionedness part of it. I like to be able to see that toy that I’m buying.”

Inside Finnegan’s Toy Store in downtown Portland, November 26, 2019 (KOIN)