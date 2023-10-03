The Pacific Northwest College of Art is organizing the event

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the Pearl District gears up for its final First Thursday of the year, Willamette University is preparing for its first.

The recurring event, scheduled for the first Thursday of each month, serves as an opportunity for residents to support local artists, entrepreneurs and businesses.

Many Portlanders are familiar with the First Thursdays on Northwest 13th Avenue, which have been held in the Pearl District since 1986.

The new event will be held in the North Park Blocks and hosted by the Center for Contemporary Art & Culture at the Pacific Northwest College of Art.

“For decades, these monthly events have been a highlight of nightlife in the Pearl District and North Park Blocks, increasing cultural connection and retail activation downtown,” the college said.

This month’s celebration will spotlight creative businesses like The Writers Block, Oregon Center for Photographic Arts and Laura Vincent Design and Gallery.

To expand programming for upcoming events, PNCA has also partnered with the Pearl District Neighborhood Association.

“Arts and culture speak to the spirit and soul of our community,” PDNA President Stan Penkin said. “We are excited to partner with PNCA on furthering the arts in the North Park Blocks and throughout our neighborhood.”

October’s First Thursday will feature an outdoor dance party with Portland-based DJ Lapaushi, who plays a mix of reggaeton, house and hip-hop music.

Attendees can also look forward to a photo booth organized by photographer Ash Stone, an art sale that includes pieces from former PNCA students and a live-printmaking presentation that previews the launch of “We Left Them Nothing.”

Yoburi Coffee and Nourishment PDX will provide refreshments during the event.

First Thursday is scheduled for this Oct. 5 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 511 NW Broadway.