PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Well, “Hamilton” will miss its shot Saturday.

Both Saturday performances — 2 p.m. and 8 p.m — of the award-winning musical at the Keller Auditorium were postponed after a flu outbreak hit the company, officials announced.

Ticketholders for these performances should hold onto their tickets as the performance will be rescheduled at a later, not-yet-announced date. Updated information will be sent to ticketholders “by email as soon as they’re available.”

But anyone with questions can contact Portland Opera Customer Service at 503.417.0573 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Ticketholders can also send questions by email to Broadway@PortlandOpera.org