The venue will hold nearly 30,000 people, making it the largest concert venue in the city

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Coming soon to a soccer stadium near you!

Legendary rock band, Foo Fighters, announced they are bringing their ‘Everything or Nothing At All’ tour to Portland, but it’s not at the typical venue you’d expect.

On Aug. 16, 2024, the band is set to play at the Timber’s home stadium Providence Park as part of a tour that will be stopping at other sports stadiums including Citi Field and Fenway Park.

This news comes as part of what The Portland Timbers are saying is a multi-year plan to bring concerts to Providence Park for the first time in almost 20 years.

Timbers CEO Heather Davis said that they are working to grow the vibrancy of Portland by introducing what will be the largest concert venue in the city allowing for larger touring acts to come to the city.

“This is very exciting for us, for our fans and for the city of Portland,” said Davis. “We are proud to continue our investment in the vibrancy of downtown Portland as Providence Park becomes the largest concert venue in the Portland area. Artists who had to bypass Portland on their West Coast tours will have a great new option to consider.”

According to the Timbers, in 2024 they plan to make Providence Park home to multiple outdoor shows a year for audiences of nearly 30,000 people with both general admission and reserved seating available on the pitch.

In 1957, the stadium hosted superstar Elvis Presley for 14,600 people, which was one of the first-ever outdoor stadium rock concerts. The venue has also hosted The Beach Boys, Bob Dylan, David Bowie, Johnny Cash, Van Halen, Sheryl Crow and Def Leppard.

The Timbers say they hope to see more acts return to the Goose Hollow neighborhood for the first time since 2005.