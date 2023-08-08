PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Wine and Food Festival returns to Ilani this weekend with celebrity chefs cooking up dishes to pair with the Pacific Northwest’s best wines, beer and cider.

Food Network star, Chef Brian Duffy, among the celebrity chefs attending the event, told KOIN 6 News the Ilani fest is “one of my favorite events, not only put on by Ilani, but of that entire region.”

“This is going to be a major event. There’s so many unbelievable chefs that are coming out. I have four full days of cooking when I get out there, I’m doing four really fun dishes from breakfast all the way up to breakfast for dinner,” Duffy said.

As part of his cooking demonstrations, Duffy will be showcasing his take on a Mexican street quesadilla with Alabama White Barbecue brined chicken and pickled vegetables.

The Ilani Wine & Food Fest runs Aug. 10-13.