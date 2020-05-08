Foodie Friday: Fogo De Chao

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fogo De Chao is known for its fire-roasted meats, delicious sides and unique dine-in experience. But with the Brazilian steakhouse closed to in-house dining, they’re turning to takeout.
They joined AM Extra to talk about how it’s working and about some different things they’re doing. They’re donating 10% of every Fogo To-go, Catering andDelivery purchase to No Kid Hungry amd also donate food locally to healthcare workers and first responders.
There’s also a Mother’s Day special: Moms will receive a complimentary Full Churrasco experience for her next visit with the purchases of any Fogo To-Go Experience package during Mother’s Day Weekend.
Details: Fogo De Chao
