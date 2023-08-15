PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Friends of the Children Portland, is holding a three-day music festival fundraiser in Lake Oswego to support their mission of inspiring kids through mentorship.

The music fest, which will be held in the At the Garages venue, will feature music from local bands, vendors, raffles and a cornhole toss competition — with proceeds benefitting the non-profit.

Three-day passes and daily passes for the festival are available online.

Friends of the Children aims to inspire kids from kindergarten through 12th grade through mentorship, Friends of the Children Executive Director Traci Rossi explained.

“These are youth who have faced very difficult barriers in life and so we’re trying to walk alongside them to help their outcomes,” said Rossi.

“One of the things that the mentors try to do with each youth is find their spark so, what is that thing you’re passionate about that really motivates you? It could be music, it could be reading, it could be drama and that can actually change over those 12 and a half years and having that relationship where someone’s got your back and can expose you to a lot of things that may not have been something you would have done is a pretty amazing experience,” Rossi added.